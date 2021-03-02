Library Launches Comic Book Discussion Club for Adults

South Pasadena Public Library staff are excited to announce they will lead a new comic book discussion club for adult readers. The Comic Book Club will meet on the first Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m. The first virtual meeting of the Comic Book Club will be held over Zoom on April 1st to discuss Upgrade Soul by Ezra Claytan Daniels. Upgrade Soul is the story of an elderly couple forced into a psychological battle after undergoing an experimental genetic procedure. Registration is required.

Upgrade Soul is currently available on the library’s digital comics/graphic novels/manga platform ComicsPlus. ComicsPlus provides access to thousands of titles, with no wait lists or limits! Read directly on your favorite web browser, or download the ComicsPlus app on the App Store or Google Play. A South Pasadena Public Library card number and PIN are required to access ComicsPlus. A tutorial on how to use ComicsPlus is available on the Library’s YouTube page. Questions? Contact a librarian at 626-403-7350 or library@southpasadenaca.gov.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

3/2/21