South Pasadena was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management for over 22 years. South Pasadena achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. Congratulations South Pasadena!

3/5/21