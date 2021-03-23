LA Vs. Hate – Stop Hate Against Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders

Senseless acts of hate have been directed to the Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders community since the beginning of the pandemic. We support all residents of LA County to unite against, report, and resist acts of hate. We stand unequivocally in support of the Asian American community.
What you can do?
- Report hate as a victim or bystander with LA vs Hate or StopAAPIHate.org
- Share a message of compassion and solidarity with your community using one of our digital GIFs
- Print posters or use Zoom backgrounds to promote inclusion at home and at work
- Equity in Los Angeles continues to be intersectional, to learn more, please visit the Explore Justice Website
Visit lavshate.org/aapi for more information on how you can stand with us, united against hate.
3/23/21