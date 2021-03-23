City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

LA Vs. Hate – Stop Hate Against Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders

March 23, 2021

LA V. Hate - LA County United Against Hate

Senseless acts of hate have been directed to the Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders community since the beginning of the pandemic. We support all residents of LA County to unite against, report, and resist acts of hate. We stand unequivocally in support of the Asian American community.

What you can do?

Visit lavshate.org/aapi for more information on how you can stand with us, united against hate.

3/23/21

