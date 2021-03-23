Vaccine Distribution Updates

As of March 17th, LA County has administered 3,234,989 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, 1,057,794 were second doses.

Currently, people who are eligible for the vaccine include healthcare workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, residents who are age 65 or older, education and childcare workers, food and agriculture workers, emergency service workers and law enforcement, people with serious health conditions or disabilities, people who live or work in high risk congregate living spaces (shelters, jails, and residential behavioral health programs), janitorial, custodial, and maintenance services workers, and people who work in the transportation and logistics.

Due to low vaccine supply, the remainder of appointments this week are dedicated to providing second doses.

Visit vaccinatelacounty.com for more information on vaccination eligibility or to make your second dose appointment.

