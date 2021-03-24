Citizens Redistricting Commission

Regular Meeting, March 24, 2021, 7 p.m.
Kathay Feng, Esq., National Redistricting Director of Common Cause, will be speaking on ‘Redistricting 101’ at tonight’s CRC Regular Meeting.
The agenda and additional supplemental materials are posted at:
https://redistricting.lacounty.gov/virtual-meetings/
The CRC’s regular meetings are the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month.
You can join the meeting in several ways:
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82726060927
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/LACountyRedistricting/
listen
Listen only, call:
(669) 900-9128, enter: 827 2606 0927#
Write
Submit written comments via the Public Comment Form:
https://publiccomment.redistricting.lacounty.gov/
3/24/21