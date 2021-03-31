STATEMENT FROM THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ON LOS ANGELES COUNTY ENTERING ORANGE TIER

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered the following statement in response to Los Angeles County entering the Orange Tier with key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations and/or increasing capacity starting Monday, April 5:

“Reaching the Orange Tier is a welcome milestone for Los Angeles County and everyone who lives and works here. After a long, tough year, this is the clearest sign yet that we are moving into a new season of hope and renewal. Thanks to our collective vigilance, starting Monday more of us can now take part in more of the rituals and activities that we’ve missed—whether that means joining together, safely, in a place of worship, at the gym or visiting a museum or movie theater. We’ve come too far to let our guard down now, so please continue to follow the Public Health guidance on masking and distancing, and be sure to get vaccinated as soon as it’s your turn. We are still on a long road to recovery, and we don’t want to lose the momentum that has helped us reach the Orange Tier, and all it stands for in terms of enjoying a ‘new normal’ in our daily lives.”

As Los Angeles moves out of the Red Tier into the less restrictive Orange Tier, key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations or increasing capacity include:

For more information, please visit the Department of Public Health’s website.

3/31/21