City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

STATEMENT FROM THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ON LOS ANGELES COUNTY ENTERING ORANGE TIER

CityHallScoop

no comments

March 31, 2021

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered the following statement in response to Los Angeles County entering the Orange Tier with key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations and/or increasing capacity starting Monday, April 5:

“Reaching the Orange Tier is a welcome milestone for Los Angeles County and everyone who lives and works here. After a long, tough year, this is the clearest sign yet that we are moving into a new season of hope and renewal. Thanks to our collective vigilance, starting Monday more of us can now take part in more of the rituals and activities that we’ve missed—whether that means joining together, safely, in a place of worship, at the gym or visiting a museum or movie theater. We’ve come too far to let our guard down now, so please continue to follow the Public Health guidance on masking and distancing, and be sure to get vaccinated as soon as it’s your turn. We are still on a long road to recovery, and we don’t want to lose the momentum that has helped us reach the Orange Tier, and all it stands for in terms of enjoying a ‘new normal’ in our daily lives.”

As Los Angeles moves out of the Red Tier into the less restrictive Orange Tier, key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations or increasing capacity include:

For more information, please visit the Department of Public Health’s website

Orange Tier Criteria

3/31/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: