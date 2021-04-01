COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility Expands April 1

Los Angeles County is prepared to expand eligibility for the vaccine starting April 1st, for County residents 50-64 years old. Additionally, on April 15th, vaccines will become available to any resident in Los Angeles County who is 16 and older.

There will be changes made to the MyTurn eligibility criteria beginning today to allow residents 50-64 to begin to schedule appointments. Please note that, while the County received more vaccine doses this week, there are not yet enough doses to vaccinate everyone that is eligible, so we need to ask folks to be patient until supply increases.

Our priority will remain getting residents and workers in hard hit communities vaccinated. We will re-double efforts to increase accessibility and availability of vaccine in communities with the highest risk and lower rate of vaccinations.

