SPCC Free Bingo: Eat Shop Enjoy South Pasadena

April 5, 2021


Sunday April 11th from 7 to 8:30 (second bingo event!)
FEATURING: Marz & Videotheque!
This is a FREE virtual event hosted by SPCC and the Chamber.  Participants will need to Register with an email address so we can email them 2 free bingo cards to participate.  All prizes are worth a minimum of $25 and are purchased by SPCC directly from the featured businesses.  Bingo Participants can win amazing prizes and $25 gift cards just by playing for free!  Bingo cards can be printed up or played on any smart device.

Bingo and Eat!
FEATURING: KJ Korean Tofu N BBQ & Twoheys!
For anyone interested in directly supporting a local restaurant, each featured restaurant will have 2 meal choices for $15 per meal. 
For $15, participants will receive the meal of their choice PLUS 2 additional bingo cards which doubles the chance of winning bingo PLUS you will be entered into a drawing to win 1 of 4 gift cards worth $50 each from one of the featured restaurants. You can directly support a restaurant just by purchasing a delicious meal to enjoy with bingo.

Register Here!
www.spcc-web.org/spcc-free-bingo-eat-shop-enjoy-south-pasadena
Click that link to Register for Free Bingo, and for those interested in supporting a featured restaurant, you can also purchase and choose your $15 meal there.


Yuki Cutcheon, President of the South Pasadena Chinese-American Club
Laurie Wheeler, President of the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce

4/5/21

