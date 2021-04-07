City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

WISPPA FORUM – “Conversation with Our City”

CityHallScoop

April 7, 2021

This Saturday, April 10th at 10 am on Zoom.

There are many questions that residents have regarding the Senior Center, City Budgets, Changes in Zoning Rules, the list goes on.  Now is your opportunity to ask those questions during this Zoom Forum sponsored by WISPPA this Saturday!

The Forum will include the following representatives from the city:

  • Sean Joyce, Interim City Manager
  • Elaine Aguilar, Interim Finance Director/Asst. City Mgr.
  • Joanna Hankamer, Director of Planning and Community Development

Please feel free to submit your questions ahead of time, to wisppaorg@gmail.com or you may type your questions in the chat function during the Forum.  

ZOOM LINK:  Join Zoom Meeting https://standtogether.zoom.us/j/4739928817?pwd=M0JIeXlMbHBUQlQxOFE2Y2hIZnhnZz09   Meeting ID: 473 992 8817 Passcode: 304174

