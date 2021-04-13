Virtual Community Focus Group Discussion on SB 381: Caltrans Surplus Property Wednesday, April 14, 2021

The South Pasadena City Council Caltrans properties subcommittee, composed of Mayor Diana Mahmud (District 5) and Councilmember Jack Donovan (District 2), invite you to attend a community focus group discussion on Senate Bill 381 to hear the different perspectives of a panel of residents and two members of the City Council as to how to best meet the challenges associated with Caltrans’ disposition of its surplus properties.

The City Council has expressed its desire that a focus group of South Pasadena’s leaders be convened to learn how the city can optimally position itself to meet a variety of public policy interests that this opportunity presents. There will also be opportunity for the public to ask questions during the live meeting. The virtual meeting will be conducted via ZOOM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Registration is not required. Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87948796900

This matter will once again be the topic of consideration at the Wednesday, April 21, 2021, South Pasadena City Council meeting.

Supporters of SB 381, introduced by Senator Anthony Portantino, believe that the bill would allow for more local control over the disposition of the state-owned properties along the SR 710 corridor and put the City in a much better position to safeguard and champion the interests of the South Pasadena community.

The City has created a webpage on its website to provide information and ongoing updates regarding SB 381. The new webpage provides the ability for those interested to register to receive updates as they become available. For more information on SB 381 and to register for updates please visit: https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/visitors/state-route-710/senate-bill-381-portantino.

Questions and comments may also be submitted to SB381comment@southpasadenaca.gov.

4/13/21