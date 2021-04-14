City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Is Now Available

April 14, 2021

FEMA Funeral Assisstance

Los Angeles County residents are now able to apply for financial help for funeral expenses through FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program. 

To be eligible for funeral assistance, LA County residents must meet all of these FEMA established conditions:

  • The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
  • The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
  • The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified non-citizen who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

LA County encourages eligible applicants to call FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Line at 844-684-6333 (TTY) 800-462-7585 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, or visit FEMA.gov for additional information.

4/14/21

