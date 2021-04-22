Happy Earth Day from the Natural Resources and Environmental Commission! We asked our commissioners what they think makes our sustainable City so inspiring. Here’s a snippet of what they had to say:

“…In 2020, the City made some important updates and additions to the South Pasadena Tree Guide. Whether you are adding a tree to your landscape or parkway, or a developer planting multiple trees, the tree list is a very valuable resource for everyone…” -Chair Amy Jones

“One of the things I love most about our city is the tree canopy. It is what makes South Pasadena such a beautiful and wonderful place to live…” -Vice Chair Madeline Di Giorgi

“South Pasadena has accomplished what many other cities have yet to do, which is to largely rebuild our water system…” -Commissioner Bill Kelly

“I am proud of the many positive things that South Pasadena does for the environment, but my favorite one is the farmer’s market. It makes me feel good to be able to buy nearly all of my fruits and vegetables just a few minutes’ walk away…” -Commissioner Rona Bortz

“One of the things that I love about our city is its walkability and access to the train. Since moving here I’ve been able to reduce my dependence on my car, cut down my fossil fuel use, and have a better quality of life by getting outside more by foot and bike…” -Commissioner Michelle Hammond

“I am proud to be a resident in South Pasadena, and am especially appreciative that we have officially adopted the Climate Action Plan to ready our community to be resilient and sustainable…” -Commissioner Michael Siegel

“As Earth Day approaches, I’m inspired by the work to implement “complete streets” and new bike lanes within South Pasadena. Complete streets provide safe mobility for all users, including bicyclists, pedestrians, transit riders, and motorists…” -Commissioner Casey Law

To read on, visit www.southpasadenaca.gov/environmentalprograms.

4/22/21