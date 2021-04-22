This Earth Day, we’re introducing the New South Pasadena Tree Guide, comprehensive guide to choosing the right tree for your project! Find everything you need to decide which tree to plant for your type of project including growth rate, spacing, and tolerances (drought, heat, etc.). This guide was created in partnership with the South Pasadena Public Works Department and the Natural Resources and Environmental Commission as part of the South Pasadena Green Action Plan. Check it out at www.southpasadenaca.gov/treeguide.

