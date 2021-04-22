Teens 16 And Older It’s YOUR Turn To Get Vaccinated

Children can transmit COVID-19 just like anyone else can. That’s why it’s so important for young people 16 and 17 to get a Covid vaccine, even if you’re healthy.

Teens 16 and older can now be vaccinated at any site that administers Pfizer vaccines to help keep them and their families, schools, sports teams, and communities safe. That includes many of our County and City-run mass vaccination sites and hundreds of pharmacies, community vaccination events, and health clinics, including those affiliated with major health systems like Kaiser, UCLA Health, and federally qualified health clinics.

We are asking young people 16 and 17 years old to come to their vaccination appointment with a legal guardian who can give consent, just as we do when we give other pediatric vaccines.

Visit VaccinateLACounty.com for more information and to make an appointment.

