Boil Water Notice for South Pasadena

Due to the recent water main break that occurred on April 23, 2021, the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Los Angeles County Health Department, and the City of South Pasadena Water Division are advising ONLY residents of the South Pasadena Bilicke Pressure Zone ( Los Altos/ Monterey Hills area) to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness. The affected area includes: Bilicke Pressure Zone ( Los Altos/ Monterey Hills area). As a precautionary measure the City has initiated a Boil Water Order.

To ensure that the water City supply to residents is safest to the highest possible level, staff has taken water quality samples, which have been delivered to the state accredited laboratory for testing. We will inform you as soon as we obtain lab test and will advise you when we are certain that your water is safe to drink from your tap. We anticipate resolving the problem within 24hours. You are encouraged to check our website at www.southpasadenaca.gov to receive updates.

4/24/21