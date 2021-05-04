City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Vaccinating Young Adults

May 4, 2021

It’s never been easier to get vaccinated in LA County. Right now, anyone who lives or works in LA County aged 16 years and older is eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine at more than 700 locations. They are safe, effective and available regardless of immigration status.

Please continue wearing a face cover when you’re out in public, maintain six feet of physical distancing and keep gatherings small. If you’re feeling sick and you think you need to get tested, contact your healthcare provider.

To learn more about the vaccines and book an appointment, visit VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com

