Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage with Resources from the Library

May 12, 2021

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) Month, and the South Pasadena Public Library has curated lists of ebook and eaudiobook titles by AAPI authors for teens and adults on OverDrive. Whenever possible, titles featuring AAPI characters as main protagonists were selected, such as Min Jin Lee’s Pachinko and Sandhya Menon’s When Dimple Met Rishi, and the collection represents various genres from fantasy to historical fiction.

Want to dive further? Use your South Pasadena Public Library card to access online databases! For those seeking to learn more about Asia, the Pacific Islands, and more, head to World Book Encyclopedia. For timely full text articles and research on AAPI and more, search on ProQuest eLibrary.

Cathy Billings
Library Director

5/12/21

