Reopening of City Facilities Beginning May 17, 2021

On Monday, May 17, the City will reopen certain City facilities in accordance with public health guidelines. The public may visit facilities to conduct business during specified business hours beginning that date, in accordance with established safety protocols. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Virtual services will continue to be offered for convenience and appointments are still recommended to reduce wait times and ensure social distancing.

The City has implemented all possible steps to ensure a safe environment for both our employees and visitors. This includes workplace modifications to provide for appropriate social distancing, plexy glass barriers at public counters, and increased cleaning and disinfecting of facilities. In addition, employees have completed training on how to clean and disinfect their workspace before and after each shift, or as necessary, for the protection of employee and visitor health.

“We are very excited to open the doors to your facilities so that we can serve you in-person whenever possible,” said Interim City Manager Sean Joyce. Over the last few weeks, employees have phased back to the workplace as necessary to deliver services to the community, while maintaining safe operations. As we transition to full reopening between May 17 and June 1, employees will be on site during regular business hours. We encourage the public to continue to make appointments when visiting city facilities andfollow protocols posted prominently at each city facility per Los Angeles County Health Orders. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all times when inside the facility and sneeze guards have been installed where necessary for the safety of visitors and employees. Visitors may be asked to have their temperatures checked prior entering city facilities and be required to schedule appointments for in-person meetings with department staff to ensure that office capacity reductions are maintained in accordance with LA County Health requirements.

For your convenience, virtual services, such as online payments and meetings, will continue to be offered.

Also beginning May 17, the South Pasadena Public Library will welcome customers back into the library building with its “Library Abridged” modified in-person services. The popular Library Takeout no-contact borrowing service and Materials Matchmaker offering will continue during this transition as services are reintroduced. For more information about in-library services visit the library’s website at www.southpasadenaca.gov/libraryabridged or call 626-403-7350.

The Planning, Building and Public Works public counters will start in-person scheduled appointments beginning the week of May 31, but will continue to offer virtual appointments as well. Signs posted online at www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/planning-and-building and in the City Hall courtyard will provide information on how to schedule meetings with staff.

The Senior Center will re-open on June 7 as it completes minor interior renovations. The limited reopening will allow for certain activities to resume at 25 to 50% capacity, depending on the activity. Staff anticipates additional guidance from the health department to be released shortly. The Senior Meals Program will continue to deliver meals through the end of June and begin in-person meal service on July 6.

The City is also taking measures to again conduct in-person City Council and Commission/committee meetings. Protocols are being developed and physical barriers are planned for installation for the safety of all. Live in-person council and commission meetings are expected to resume mid-June or early July.

The City will continue to monitor the evolving situation and follow guidance from public health officials.