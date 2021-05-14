Friends of the Library Book Donation Drive – Saturday, May 22nd

For the past year, the library has asked donors to patiently hang on to their donations until a later date. That date is finally here! The Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library will accept donations of gently used books, CDs, and DVDs from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at the South Pasadena Public Library Community Room (1115 El Centro).

Acceptance of regular donations will resume as of Monday, May 24. Small donations can be brought to the reference desk and larger donations can be dropped off at the loading area at the end of the driveway off of Fairview. Those with very large donations are advised to contact the Library in advance by calling 626-403-7340.

The first floor Last Chance Book Sale will be available starting May 17, when the Library begins its modified in-person services. The Friends Bookstore on the second floor of the Library is expected to begin offering hours sometime in June. Sign-up to receive email announcements from the library for updates.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

5/14/21