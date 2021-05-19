City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Masks still required for protection against COVID-19 transmission in Los Angeles County

CityHallScoop

no comments

May 19, 2021

Please note that the LA County Health Officer Order remains in effect across LA County, and masks are still required in settings as described in the orders and protocols, posted here: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/reopening-la.htm#orders.

Masks are still required for everyone at:

–          Large events, public transportation, retail, and business establishments.

–          Workplaces (under Cal/OSHA masking and distancing requirements)

Masks are still required for all unvaccinated people:

–          Outdoors anytime distancing cannot be maintained

Masks are still not required for fully vaccinated people:

–          Outdoors unless attending crowded events

–          Indoor and outdoor visits with other fully vaccinated people and with unvaccinated people from one household without high risk people

Please see our website  for additional information and resources.  

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect and promote the health and well-being of Los Angeles County residents.

5/19/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: