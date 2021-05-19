Masks still required for protection against COVID-19 transmission in Los Angeles County

Please note that the LA County Health Officer Order remains in effect across LA County, and masks are still required in settings as described in the orders and protocols, posted here: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/reopening-la.htm#orders.

Masks are still required for everyone at:

– Large events, public transportation, retail, and business establishments.

– Workplaces (under Cal/OSHA masking and distancing requirements)

Masks are still required for all unvaccinated people:

– Outdoors anytime distancing cannot be maintained

Masks are still not required for fully vaccinated people:

– Outdoors unless attending crowded events

– Indoor and outdoor visits with other fully vaccinated people and with unvaccinated people from one household without high risk people

Please see our website for additional information and resources.

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect and promote the health and well-being of Los Angeles County residents.

5/19/21