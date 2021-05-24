“Stronger Together” as the theme for the 2021 National Public Works Week. This year’s exciting poster challenges our members and their citizens to think about the role public works plays in creating a great place to live. By working together, the impact citizens and public works professionals can have on their communities is magnified and results in the ability to accomplish goals once thought unattainable.



Public Works helps maintain a community’s strength by working together to provide an infrastructure of services in transportation, water, wastewater, and stormwater treatment, public buildings and spaces, parks, and grounds, emergency management and first response, solid waste, and right-of-way management. Public Works provides togetherness needed for collaboration with all the stakeholders in capital projects, infrastructure solutions, and quality of life services.



Public Works Administration and Engineering

Public Works Engineering and Administration: 626-403-7240

Hours of Operations: M-Th 7:30 am to 6:00 pm

Public Works Operations

Service Requests at the PW Service Yard: 626-403-7370

Hours of Operations: M-Th 6:30 am to 5:00 pm

