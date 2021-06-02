The Red Cross is hosting a series of blood drives in South Pasadena:

6/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Eden Center, 1520 Fremont

6/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., South Pasadena Public Library, 1115 El Centro St

6/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., South Pasadena Public Library, 1115 El Centro St

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. Appointments can be made via RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: SOPASLIB.

ON THE DAY OF THE DRIVE: Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions.

