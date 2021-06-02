City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Blood Drives in South Pasadena

CityHallScoop

no comments

June 2, 2021

The Red Cross is hosting a series of blood drives in South Pasadena:

  • 6/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Eden Center, 1520 Fremont
  • 6/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., South Pasadena Public Library, 1115 El Centro St
  • 6/22/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., South Pasadena Public Library, 1115 El Centro St

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. Appointments can be made via  RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: SOPASLIB.

 ON THE DAY OF THE DRIVE: Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions. 

