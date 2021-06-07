Revised Health Officer Order: Blueprint for a Safer Economy – Yellow Tier

The Health Officer Order Blueprint for a Safer Economy – Yellow Tier Risk Reduction Measures was recently updated. Changes are highlighted in yellow: Revised to permit the operation of Overnight Organized/Children’s Camps in compliance with the requirements of Appendix K-1. Owners and operators must give prior notice of intended operation to County Environmental Health to allow sufficient time for an inspection of the premises before reopening.

This Health Officer Order and other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 webpage.

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of Los Angeles County residents.

