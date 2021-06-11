City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

News from the Library Children’s Room

CityHallScoop

no comments

June 11, 2021

The Summer Reading Program is in full swing, with more than 300 readers registered in the first week, who have already read for a total of 866 hours. The Children’s Room also got an upgrade with new shelving for fiction paperbacks that replaces old, bulky spinning racks, making the entry to the space more open and inviting. Since the library building reopened to the public on May 17th, borrowing of children’s materials has increased 156%, with 6,950 items checked out in 22 days. Contact: Cathy Billings.

6/11/21

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: