News from the Library Children’s Room

The Summer Reading Program is in full swing, with more than 300 readers registered in the first week, who have already read for a total of 866 hours. The Children’s Room also got an upgrade with new shelving for fiction paperbacks that replaces old, bulky spinning racks, making the entry to the space more open and inviting. Since the library building reopened to the public on May 17th, borrowing of children’s materials has increased 156%, with 6,950 items checked out in 22 days. Contact: Cathy Billings.

6/11/21