Free Webinar! Transitioning to Electric Landscaping Equipment

Ditch that noisy, polluting, gas-powered leaf blower and come learn how to transition to low-noise, zero-emission electric landscaping equipment! The City of South Pasadena, in partnership with the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA), will be hosting a free Zoom webinar, “Transitioning to Electric Landscaping Equipment,” on June 23, 2021 at 7pm. Residents can learn how to transition from gas powered landscaping equipment, such as leaf blowers, to electric powered equipment. AGZA will discuss the air and noise pollution issues with gas powered equipment, the electric equipment that is currently available, and the cost comparison between gas and electric. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the City’s plans to prohibit the use of gas powered leaf blowers. Join the Zoom Webinar via link: https://zoom.us/j/95026021937 or Meeting ID: 950 2602 1937.

6/15/2021

