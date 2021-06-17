How To Be Safer at Work

Together, we’re committed to reopening LA County as safely as possible.

Safer at Work Los Angeles is a collaborative, County-wide campaign created to remind us that together, we will restore our local, thriving economy. The SaferatWork.la website serves as a resource hub for businesses, employees, and all Angelenos who would like to use our campaign collateral to promote a safe reopening. Here you will find collateral, posters, and digital graphics for use in your store, on your website, and across social media channels.

No matter what kind of business you own or work at, Safer At Work is designed to help you convey the steps you are taking to protect the safety of everyone associated with your business. Please use the link below and the resources on the website to let the world know that you are reopening your business safely and successfully.

