City Council and Commissions to Resume In-Person Meetings Beginning July

The July 7, 2021 City Council regular meeting is scheduled to be the first in-person/virtual hybrid public meeting in the City. Following 15 months of virtual meetings only, the Council Chambers will reopen on July 7 to host hybrid City Council and Commission meetings. Under this hybrid model, members of the public will have the option to either participate in-person at the Council Chambers or virtually via Zoom. The hybrid model aims to ensure all members of the public have continued access to meetings.

Commission meetings will also transition to the hybrid model beginning in July. For information on location or virtual access, we encourage the public to refer to the official agenda posted for each meeting.

In alignment with new state guidance on use of face masks, with limited exceptions, the City will no longer require face masks for fully vaccinated people. Face masks are still required for unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings and businesses. The City continues to monitor the changing guidance regarding the use of face masks.

Resuming in-person meetings in a hybrid format on July 7 aligns with the state’s model for safe reopening. “We look forward to welcoming the public in person at the next City Council meeting. Maintaining access to Council and Commission meetings virtually will provide flexibility for the public to participate in a format that is comfortable for them” said City Manager Arminé Chaparyan. “Our goal is to be as accessible as possible to our community.”

The City will continue to closely monitor State and County developments and directives, reevaluating and adjusting the in-person/virtual hybrid meeting plan if necessary.

Over the last two months, employees have phased back to the workplace to deliver services to the community, while maintaining safe operations. Beginning May 17, the City reopened certain City facilities in accordance with public health guidelines. The public may visit City facilities to conduct business during regular business hours. Virtual services, such as online payments and meetings, will continue to be offered for convenience and appointments are still recommended to reduce wait times. The Senior Center is planned to reopen on July 6 after it completes minor interior renovations.

6/29/2021