WISPPA is holding a forum, July 10 at10:00 am on Zoom with the South Pasadena City Manager.

The purpose of this forum is to allow Ms.Chaparyan to inform the community of her background and her hopes for the future of South Pasadena. In turn, residents will have the ability to inform the City Manager of their priorities.



Zoom Link:https://standtogether.zoom.us/j/95972907355?pwd=Q25oVTJRUVhuTTZkaXlOZ0NRRGhoZz09

Meeting ID: 959 7290 7355

Passcode: 454930

7/6/2021