South Pasadena Concerts and Movies in the Park Return

July 9, 2021

The South Pasadena Concerts and Movies in the Park return to Garfield Park this summer. The South Pasadena Community Services Department and the Parks and Recreation Commission are pleased to present two concerts and two movies.

Mark your calendars and join us at Garfield Park for some summer fun:

Friday, July 16th          Movie in the Park: Abomindable

Sunday, July 25th        Concert in the Park: Susie Hansen Latin Band (Latin Dance)

Friday, July 30th          Movie in the Park: Onward

Sunday, August 8th     Concert in the Park: Rayford Bros Band (Vintage Rock)

Concerts in the Park will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. while Movies in the Park will begin at sunset. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or low seat lawn chairs. Preshow snacks or food will not be available for purchase.

For more information, please call the Community Services Department at (626) 403-7380 or email recreation@southpasadenaca.gov.

