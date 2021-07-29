Updated Reopening Protocols for K-12 Schools

The County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued an update regarding the reopening protocols for K-12 Schools.

Some updated procedures include:



– Reaffirming indoor masking requirements for K-12 Schools regardless of vaccination status

– Revised testing recommendations to include vaccinated individuals after exposure

– Updated exposure guidelines

– and more…



The full updated reopening protocols for K-12 School can be found here.

For more information, or resources, you can visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Webpage.