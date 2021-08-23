Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LADPH) mobile vaccination clinic will take place at Library Park (1115 El Centro Street ) on August 26 4:00pm-8:00pm to provide FREE COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 and older. To participate in this vaccination clinic, you would need to bring proof that you are age 12 or older, by bringing items such as a driver’s license, California ID Card, passport, or birth certificate. Participants ages 12 – 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian to get vaccinated. Don’t have a form of ID? A self-attestation form will be given to you on site. Health insurance is not required and the vaccine is free to all persons regardless of vaccination status. Can’t make it? Want more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine? Please visit VaccinateLACounty.com

