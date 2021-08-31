The Protocol for Organized Youth Sports: Appendix S has been updated. Recent changes are highlighted in yellow in the document and are effective Wednesday, September 1, 2021:



• Clarifies that requirements included in this protocol apply only to teams and sport activities

based in Los Angeles County and will remain in effect as long as Los Angeles County reports high rates of community transmission.

• Clarifies routine screening testing for vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes and staff/coaches/volunteers.

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 webpage.

Thank you for your ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of Los Angeles County residents.

