Businesses and venues that host indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees or outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees are considered Mega Events and must follow State Guidance for Mega Events and the provisions of the LA County Health Officer Order that apply to Mega Events. Please see the Best Practices to Prevent COVID-19 at Mega Events page for information on specific rules that apply to Mega Events. In the City of Los Angeles, events with 5,000 or more attendees are also required to check for proof of vaccination, per LA City Ordinance.

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

10/27/2021