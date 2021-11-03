Updated COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement FAQ’s

What Nightclubs, Lounges, Bars, Breweries, Wineries and Distilleries Need to Know (Updated 11/2/21)

Effective November 8, 2021, food and beverage establishments located in the City of Los Angeles (LA) are subject to the LA City Vaccination Ordinance. FAQ added to clarify that the LA City Vaccination Ordinance does not apply to businesses that are already verifying vaccination status in compliance with the LA County Health Officer Order.

What Event Operators Need to Know (Updated 11/2/21)

Effective November 8, 2021, live indoor performance venues, including performing arts theaters, music and concert venues, and adult entertainment venues, along with outdoor events with 5,000 – 9,999 attendees, that are held in the City of Los Angeles (LA) are subject to the LA City Vaccination Ordinance. FAQs and links added to explain the impact on event venues.

The attached memo discusses the recent passage of the City of Los Angeles Ordinance, and the application of the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order regarding vaccination verification of attendees at Indoor and Outdoor Mega Events.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order is posted here: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/reopening-la.htm#orders. 0

The City’s Ordinance is posted here: https://clkrep.lacity.org/onlinedocs/2021/21-0878_ord_187219_11-08-21.pdf

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

