Vaccination Updates for Children Ages 5 to 11

Los Angeles County vaccine providers are now administering Pfizer vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky affirmed the recommendation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In L.A. County, an estimated 900,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 are newly eligible for vaccinations.

All Public Health sites began offering Pfizer for children 5 to 11 years old as of last Wednesday along with many pharmacies and clinics. Some sites require appointments; walk-ins are welcome at the Public Health sites. Children will need to be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult and have a signed consent form.

A network of nearly 900 providers countywide will offer vaccines to children between the ages of 5 and 11 and this month, vaccines will be offered at 480 school-based events with a focus on schools in high-need areas. County mobile vaccination teams will supplement vaccinations offered by existing providers so that children have easy access to our most powerful protection from COVID-19. For more information, or to make an appointment, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

11/08/21