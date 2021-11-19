City Hall Scoop

Have a COVID Safe Thanksgiving!

November 19, 2021

Many generations often gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, so think about everyone’s risk for COVID-19. Take extra precautions if there are people who are not fully vaccinated and/or who are at a higher risk of getting severe disease if they get infected (such as older adults and those with certain medical conditions). If everyone attending is fully vaccinated, the risk of the COVID-19 virus being transmitted is significantly reduced.

The safest option is to gather-in person only with members of your household and to celebrate virtually with other family and friends. Consider this option if you have loved ones who have weak immune systems or who are not fully vaccinated and at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

For more detailed guidance, click here.

