Holy Family Church – St. Joseph Center located at 1524 Fremont Ave. (Northeast corner of Oak and Fremont) will be offering vaccinations and testing on 11/29, 12/06 from 7:30am-12:30pm and on 12/01, 12/08 from 8:00am-12:30pm.

The vaccines and test are available to the public, and 200 doses will be administered per date. Doses include Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J. Booster shots will also be available.

11/22/21