Fair Oaks Avenue Traffic Signal Improvement Project

The City of South Pasadena will begin work on the traffic signal fiber optic system on Monday, November 29, 2021. The improvements include the installation of various traffic signal system equipment, such as an emergency vehicle preemption system, communication pullbox, conduit, and fiber optic line. The project limits are Fair Oaks Avenue from Columbia Street to Huntington Drive, Huntington Drive from Fremont Avenue to Fletcher Avenue, Mission Street from Fair Oaks Avenue to Fremont Avenue, and Fremont Avenue from Huntington Drive to Alhambra Road (see below map). The construction activity may temporarily limit street parking at the listed locations.

If you have any questions or concerns about the project, please contact Crosstown Electrical & Data, Inc. at (626) 813-6693 or the City of South Pasadena at (626) 403-7240.

11/26/2021