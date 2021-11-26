City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Fair Oaks Avenue Traffic Signal Improvement Project

maryjerejian1998

no comments

November 26, 2021

The City of South Pasadena will begin work on the traffic signal fiber optic system on Monday, November 29, 2021. The improvements include the installation of various traffic signal system equipment, such as an emergency vehicle preemption system, communication pullbox, conduit, and fiber optic line. The project limits are Fair Oaks Avenue from Columbia Street to Huntington Drive, Huntington Drive from Fremont Avenue to Fletcher Avenue, Mission Street from Fair Oaks Avenue to Fremont Avenue, and Fremont Avenue from Huntington Drive to Alhambra Road (see below map). The construction activity may temporarily limit street parking at the listed locations.

If you have any questions or concerns about the project, please contact Crosstown Electrical & Data, Inc. at (626) 813-6693 or the City of South Pasadena at (626) 403-7240.

11/26/2021

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: