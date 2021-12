The water division responded to a water main break at 124-130 Monterey Road. The break is on the 6” water main (installed @ 1930s). Staff has isolated the break will commence the repair work as soon as underground service utilities(Gas/SCE/Communication) mark their respective line. Water service interruption for the repair will impact the 124-130 Monterey service connection that consist of about 60 units. Staff has informed the property manager of the temporary water outage.

12/13/21