Mega Events: Updated Vaccination or Test Requirements

The COVID-19 Vaccination or Test Requirement FAQ – What Event Operators Need to Know flyer has been updated. Changes are highlighted in yellow: 12/20/21: Updated to reflect changes in the Health Officer Order, which, effect December 17, 2021, adjusts the testing requirements for admission to Mega Events to require a negative test result from either: a PCR test from a sample taken within 2 days of the event or an antigen test from a sample taken within 1 day of the event.

The Verifying Proof of a Negative COVID-19 Test information flyer is updated with changes highlighted in yellow: test times are changed from 72 hours to 2 days (if PCR/NAAT) or 1 day (if antigen). This information can be found on the Reopening LA County webpage.

12/22/2021