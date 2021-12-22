City Hall Scoop

Mega Events: Updated Vaccination or Test Requirements

December 22, 2021

The COVID-19 Vaccination or Test Requirement FAQ – What Event Operators Need to Know flyer has been updated. Changes are highlighted in yellow: 12/20/21: Updated to reflect changes in the Health Officer Order, which, effect December 17, 2021, adjusts the testing requirements for admission to Mega Events to require a negative test result from either: a PCR test from a sample taken within 2 days of the event or an antigen test from a sample taken within 1 day of the event.  

The  Verifying Proof of a Negative COVID-19 Test  information flyer is updated with changes highlighted in yellow:  test times are changed from 72 hours to 2 days (if PCR/NAAT) or 1 day (if antigen).  This information can be found on the Reopening LA County webpage

12/22/2021

