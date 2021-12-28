COVID-19 Updates

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) released the latest data on COVID-19 on December 27, 2021. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the holiday and the weekend.

8,891 new COVID-19 cases (1,616,033 cases to date)

7 new deaths due to COVID-19 (27,546 deaths to date)

849 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

More than 9,943,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

With the spread of the Omicron variant, it is important that people limit gatherings and wear masks at all time in addition to getting their Booster vaccine dose if eligible.

12/28/21