Water Main Break Update

Water Division has resolved the water main break on the east side of the 400 and 500 block of Orange Grove Ave and full water pressure has been restored as of 3:15 pm. Because of the water interruption to perform the main break repair it is common for residents in the area to experience discolored water and/or air in the water that makes the water look white or “milky”. It is recommended to run the water tap for up to a minute to resolve these issues, if further assistance is required please call the Police Department non-emergency number (626) 403-7297 so staff can be dispatched to assist you.
1/1/22