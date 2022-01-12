City Hall Scoop

COVID-19 Updates

January 12, 2022

New Isolation and Quarantine Summary Tables

Please see our New Isolation and Quarantine Summary Tables (1/11/22) with important requirements and recommendations for the General Public (not applicable to healthcare personnel).

For additional information, see our Quarantine and Isolation webpages.

Updated Guidance for Early Childhood Education Providers – Requirements and Best Practices

The Guidance for Early Childhood Education Providers – Requirements and Best Practices has been updated.  Recent updates are highlighted in yellow on the document:

  • Strong recommendation for all eligible staff to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in addition to their primary vaccine series.
  • Masking now required for all outdoor activities where physical distancing is not feasible, except while eating or drinking.
  • Staff are required to wear upgraded masks (surgical or higher-level PPE).
  • Students are strongly recommended to wear masks that are well-fitting, non-cloth masks of multiple layers of non-woven material with a nose wire.

GuidanceEarlyChildhoodEducation1.11.22.pdf

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

1/12/22

