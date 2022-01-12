COVID-19 Updates

New Isolation and Quarantine Summary Tables
Please see our New Isolation and Quarantine Summary Tables (1/11/22) with important requirements and recommendations for the General Public (not applicable to healthcare personnel).
For additional information, see our Quarantine and Isolation webpages.
Updated Guidance for Early Childhood Education Providers – Requirements and Best Practices
The Guidance for Early Childhood Education Providers – Requirements and Best Practices has been updated. Recent updates are highlighted in yellow on the document:
- Strong recommendation for all eligible staff to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in addition to their primary vaccine series.
- Masking now required for all outdoor activities where physical distancing is not feasible, except while eating or drinking.
- Staff are required to wear upgraded masks (surgical or higher-level PPE).
- Students are strongly recommended to wear masks that are well-fitting, non-cloth masks of multiple layers of non-woven material with a nose wire.
Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
