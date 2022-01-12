COVID-19 Updates

New Isolation and Quarantine Summary Tables

Please see our New Isolation and Quarantine Summary Tables (1/11/22) with important requirements and recommendations for the General Public (not applicable to healthcare personnel).

For additional information, see our Quarantine and Isolation webpages.

Updated Guidance for Early Childhood Education Providers – Requirements and Best Practices

The Guidance for Early Childhood Education Providers – Requirements and Best Practices has been updated. Recent updates are highlighted in yellow on the document:

Strong recommendation for all eligible staff to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in addition to their primary vaccine series.

Masking now required for all outdoor activities where physical distancing is not feasible, except while eating or drinking.

Staff are required to wear upgraded masks (surgical or higher-level PPE).

Students are strongly recommended to wear masks that are well-fitting, non-cloth masks of multiple layers of non-woven material with a nose wire.

GuidanceEarlyChildhoodEducation1.11.22.pdf

