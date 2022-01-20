Free COVID-19 At-Home Tests

The federal government recently announced that every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free and can be now ordered at covidtests.gov. Orders typically ship in 7-12 days.

Insurance companies are also now required to reimburse you for 8 tests per month for each individual on the plan up to $12 per individual test.

Your health plan may cover the cost of your test if they have a network of pharmacies or retailers already setup. Alternatively, they may provide you reimbursement for the cost of over-the-counter tests regardless of the price if they have yet to set up a network of pharmacies or retailers.

The best way to find out is to contact your health plan or insurer to determine if they provide direct coverage or if you might need to submit a claim for reimbursement.

Residents can visit covidtests.gov for more information on reimbursements.

We also encourage all LA County residents to visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing if you’re in need of finding a convenient testing location near you.

1/20/22