COVID-19: What Nightclubs, Lounges, Bars, Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries Need to Know

Please see the recent updates to the COVID-19 Health Officer Order Requirement – FAQ: What Nightclubs, Lounges, Bars, Breweries, Wineries and Distilleries Need to Know (updated 1/20/22). See changes highlighted in yellow. This FAQ applies to nightclubs, lounges, bars, breweries, wineries, and distilleries that are not licensed as full-service restaurants.

1/20/2022: As soon as practicable, but no later than January 17, 2022, employees who work in

an indoor setting where they are in close contact with other employees or customers must be

provided with and required to wear a well-fitting medical grade mask, surgical mask, or higher-

level respirator, such as an N95 face filtering respirator or KN95, at all times while indoors at the

worksite or facility. The full cost of purchasing an appropriate face mask must be borne entirely

by the employer and not the employee.

See Vaccine Status Verification requirements in the FAQ above.

See the “Upgrade Your Mask” flyer for a review of mask options.

1/27/22