Press Release: Library Bookmark Contest

South Pasadena children and teens are encouraged to use their imagination and design a one-of-a-kind bookmark that is inspired by the 2022 Summer Reading Program theme “Read Beyond the Beaten Path”, or that celebrates books, reading and libraries. Designs will be entered in the annual Bookmark Contest and winners’ bookmarks will be printed and distributed during the Summer Reading Program. Contest forms are available on the library’s website at www.southpasadenaca.gov/children or from the Children’s Room. Bookmark Contest entries must be submitted by Wednesday, March 1, 2022, to the Children’s Services desk at the South Pasadena Public Library, located at 1100 Oxley Street.

1/28/22