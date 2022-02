Teens ages 13-17 are invited to participate in Everybody Talks: A Thematic Book Club for Teens hosted by the South Pasadena Public Library! Interested participants can sign up at www.southpasadenaca.gov/register. For more information about the book club, please contact TAB Librarian, Anne Armacost, at aarmacost@southpasadenaca.gov or at (626)403-7358.

