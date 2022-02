February is Library Lover’s Month, an annual celebration of libraries and the value they add to communities. To celebrate, the South Pasadena Public Library will offer free “Take & Make” craft kits for children every Thursday in February. Kits will be available for pickup at the Library on a first come, first served basis on the following dates: February 3rd, February 10th, February 17th, and February 24th.

2/3/22