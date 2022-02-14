Read Newspapers and Magazines Digitally on PressReader

The South Pasadena Public Library, through its membership in the Southern California Library Cooperative, now offers PressReader, a platform for reading e-newspapers and e-magazines. Available on web browsers or as an app on Android and iOS devices, PressReader offers unlimited access to newspapers and magazines from over 120 countries in over 60 languages, with the ability to instantly translate English articles into up to 21 languages. Popular available titles include Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, The Guardian, The Insider, Smithsonian Magazine, Variety, and New York Post.

PressReader is available now with a South Pasadena Public Library card in and out of the library buildings. Users may access it on web browsers [www.pressreader.com] or download the app on Google Play [https://play.google.com] or on the App Store [https://itunes.apple.com].

