COVID-19 Updates

The Los Angeles County Responding Together at Work and In the Community Health Officer Order has been updated.

On February 16, 2022, the attendance thresholds at Mega Events are returned to 1,000 attendees for Indoor Mega Events and 10,000 attendees for Outdoor Mega Events.

This Order recommends, but no longer requires, masking for attendees at Outdoor Mega Events.

This Order no longer requires masking while outdoors at K-12 Schools, Youth Sports, or Childcare settings. Masking is still recommended at crowded outdoor events.

Changes have been highlighted in yellow:

HOO_SaferReturnWorkCommunity.pdf

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

2/15/22