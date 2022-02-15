COVID-19 Updates

City Hall Scoop

February 15, 2022

The Los Angeles County Responding Together at Work and In the Community Health Officer Order has been updated. 

  • On February 16, 2022, the attendance thresholds at Mega Events are returned to 1,000 attendees for Indoor Mega Events and 10,000 attendees for Outdoor Mega Events.
  • This Order recommends, but no longer requires, masking for attendees at Outdoor Mega Events.
  • This Order no longer requires masking while outdoors at K-12 Schools, Youth Sports, or Childcare settings. Masking is still recommended at crowded outdoor events.

Changes have been highlighted in yellow:

HOO_SaferReturnWorkCommunity.pdf

Other pertinent information and resources can be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

2/15/22

